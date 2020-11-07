Thirdy Ravena tempers expectations ahead of B.League debut

THIRDY Ravena would like to temper everyone's expectations for his B.League debut as he begins a new chapter of his career on Saturday.

The three-time UAAP Finals MVP told Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala that he's considering his first game with San-En NeoPhoenix against Shimane Susanoo Magic as his break-in as he slowly gets a feel for the game in Japan.

"It's been eight months since I last played five-on-five. As far as expectations are concerned, I'm not expecting as much na big return or big game right away cause it's not easy," he said.

"I'm not in the shape that I want, and I'm in a team that's different. It's not Ateneo na it's much easier there when I want to perform. It's hard when you think about taking a lot of shots and time with the ball. Wala munang masyadong expectations."

Ravena has every reason to.

Continue reading below ↓

He's joining a San-En team that has three imports in American forward Kyle Hunt and Serbian reinforcements Stevan Jelovac and Nenad Miljenovic, with the three taking the bulk of production in the team's first 10 games.

Yet he's not complaining, seeing it as a chance for him to slowly adjust and get a better feel for the Japanese brand of basketball.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"I treat it na parang massage muna, easing in muna and try to get a couple of runs in the first game, try to get familiar," he said. "I just want to make sure that I do the right things and do what the coach wants you to do. Gradual muna."

PHOTO: San-en NeoPhoenix IG Page

Continue reading below ↓

But there's no denying how pumped up Ravena is for this new beginning with the NeoPhoenix as he seeks to not only make a good account of himself but also hoist the Philippine flag high and proud in the Land of the Rising Sun.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

"Definitely, may pressure yan kasi hindi ko lang nire-represent yung sarili ko kundi tayong mga Pilipino. Masaya naman yung feeling, there's pressure pero at the same time, enjoy pa rin kasi basketball pa rin at the end of the day, we're here to make people happy and entertain especially in these trying times," said the 23-year-old.

"Definitely excited. Pressure will always be there, it's always been there from the day I started playing basketball, but that's why I chose the sport. I love to be challenged and I love playing for the people as well."

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.