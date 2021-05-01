Mikawa deals NeoPhoenix fourth straight loss as Thirdy Ravena sits out

THIRDY Ravena was cleared but was not fielded in San-En NeoPhoenix's 91-68 defeat to SeaHorses Mikawa on Saturday in the 2020-21 B.League at Wing Arena.

The Filipino import was benched despite getting his clearance from a sore left knee. San-En suffered its fourth straight defeat.

It was all Mikawa as it went on a killer 21-9 start and never looked back, leading by as many as 24 points.

Avi Koki Schafer imposed his will down low with a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds, as Ko Kumagai buried five of his six treys to pace the squad with 21 points off the bench.

Kosuke Kanamaru added 14 points, while Kyle Collinsworth tallied a triple-double with 13 points, 13 assists, and 12 boards to help the SeaHorses improve to a 31-20 record.

Mikawa's three-point shooting was just impeccable as the hosts went 12-of-28 from deep for 42 percent.

Ravena, meanwhile, wasn't the only player who sat the game out for the NeoPhoenix, with Serbian reinforcement Nenad Miljenovic and swingman Hayato Kawashima also missing the game.

Stevan Jelovac carried the load for San-En with his 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Kyle Hunt chimed in 14 points and seven boards, as Shuto Terazono got 12 points and three rebounds as the NeoPhoenix sunk at 12-45,for ninth in the West District and 19th in the league.

The two teams face off anew on Sunday, with San-En looking to even the series and game some semblance of consolation against Mikawa as the season winds down.

