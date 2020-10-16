Thirdy Ravena settles in new Japan abode, awaits B.League debut

THIRDY Ravena starts a new chapter in his basketball career as he finally joins his new ballclub San-En NeoPhoenix.

The 23-year-old has settled in his new home, sharing his Japanese place on his social media accounts.

Ravena departed Manila at 6:29 a.m. on Thursday morning and arrived at Narita International Airport in Tokyo at 11:44 a.m., before taking a three-hour ride to Hamamatsu in Shizuoka.

The three-time UAAP Finals MVP will now take a 14-day quarantine before he can play with his new team.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

His arrival is a much-needed boost for the NeoPhoenix, which are currently at the cellar of the 2020-21 B.League season after losing their first four games.

San-En's Serbian reinforcements Stevan Jelovac and Nenad Miljenovic will finally suit up for the team in its pair of road games against the Toyama Grouses this weekend, together with the return of head coach Branislav Vicentic.

The earliest Ravena can suit up for the NeoPhoenix, though, is in their pair of road games against Shimane Susanoo Magic on November 7 and 8 at Yonago Industrial Gymnasium in Tottori, meaning that he would miss the next seven assignments for his side.

