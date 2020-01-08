Thirdy Ravena set to see action for Mighty Sports in Dubai International

BEFORE joining Gilas Pilipinas, Thirdy Ravena will see action for Mighty Sports in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

Head coach Charles Tiu bared the news as the 6-foot-3 high-flyer joins the roster of young players for the club in the invitational tournament later this month.

"It was a hard process because our lineup was already full, but how can you say no to a guy like Thirdy?" he said.

"I know Thirdy has always wanted to play international ball and also he’s always wanted to play for Mighty. Now we get to make it happen."

Ravena is a three-time UAAP Finals MVP, leading the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their three-peat run. He averaged 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in his final year as a Blue Eagle.

The 23-year-old Ravena was recently included in the revamped Gilas pool which is set to see action the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in February.

Ravena did not enter the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft and is currently considering taking his act overseas, either in Japan or Australia to improve his game as he seeks to be a major contributor for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

For now, though, his focus will be to show what he's made of for Mighty Sports.

Sharing minutes with Ravena in the wings are fellow young guns Jamie Malonzo, Dave Ildefonso and Javi Gomez de Liano.

"We’ve got a deep rotation now on the wing everyone will have to fight for their minutes," said Tiu.

Also part of the squad are naturalized Filipino center Andray Blatche, 17-year-old prodigy Kai Sotto, Rain or Shine big man Beau Belga, and guards Juan Gomez de Liano and Mikey Williams.