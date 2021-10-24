Thirdy Ravena, San-En get back at Javi GDL-less Ibaraki

SAN-EN NeoPhoenix redeemed itself in a big way, trouncing the Ibaraki Robots by 17 points, 83-66, to snap their three-game losing streak in the Japan B.League on Sunday at Kamisu Disaster Prevention Arena.

Thirdy Ravena was happy to do the dirty work for the visitors as he poured seven points, seven rebounds, and five assists in his 30 minutes of action.

Elias Harris had 19 points, seven boards, and four assists, as Justin Knox got 16 points, seven boards, and two dimes.

Kazuma Tsuya scored 11 points, shooting 3 for 6 from deep as the NeoPhoenix gunslingers made 12 of 29 shots from downtown.

The hot shooting from deep was pivotal as San-En used a 22-point second quarter breakaway to grab a 50-34 halftime lead, and continued to pounce on the hapless Ibaraki to stretch the lead to its highest at 26.

Thirdy Ravena and the Neophoenix end the losing run at three.

PHOTO: San-En Neophoenix

The comfortable victory helped the NeoPhoenix end their dry spell and improve to a 3-5 card, returning home this Wednesday when they host Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

Eric Jacobsen led the way for the Robots with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Marc Trasolini had 12 points and nine boards in the loss.

Chehales Tapscott also chipped in 10 points, nine rebounds, and four assists off the bench, yet saw little support from the locals as they suffered their seventh defeat in eight outings.

Filipino import Javi Gomez de Liano is expected to debut for Ibaraki this Wednesday when it goes on the road to face the SeaHorses Mikawa at Wing Arena Kariya.

