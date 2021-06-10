NeoPhoenix make import change as Serbian coach gets new contract

THIRDY Ravena's Japanese team will undergo a huge facelift come the 2021-22 B.League season.

The winds of change have swept through the NeoPhoenix as they bring in German forward Elias Harris as their new import for their next campaign.

Harris, 31, has replaced Kyle Hunt as one of San-En's reinforcements as he makes his debut in the Japanese professional league.

The 6-foot-8 banger from Gonzaga has enjoyed a lengthy career in Germany before suiting up for Zaragoza in the Spanish Liga ACB and averaged 13.3 points on 40-percent shooting from deep, to go with 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.8 minutes as the club finished at 13th place with its 14-22 record.

Harris returned home to Germany to play for MHP RIESEN Ludwigsburg, where he logged 15.6 points, 4.9 boards, and 1.0 assist in 24.0 minutes.

He takes over the spot left by Hunt, who has since transferred to Osaka Evessa.

PHOTO: San-En NeoPhoenix

Also among the new faces for San-En are Yoshiyuki Matsuwaki from the Toyama Grouses and Ryo Tawatari from the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

Longtime national team member Atsuya Ota and young star Kazuma Tsuya have also been re-signed to new contracts, together with Serbian head coach Branislav Vicentic.

Ravena has earlier inked a multi-year extension that will see him play for San-En until at least the 2022-23 season.

However, the NeoPhoenix have also lost their starter Hayato Kawashima, the league leader in steals, who signed with the Akita Northern Happinets.

