Thirdy Ravena stars as San-En beats 2nd-tier Koshigaya

THIRDY Ravena scored 15 points as the San-En NeoPhoenix advanced to the next round of the 97th Emperor's Cup with a 90-76 win over B.League second divsion club Koshigaya Alphas on Sunday at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

The Filipino import shot 3-of-5 from downtown, dished out five assists and grabbed three rebounds as San-En progressed in the All Japan Basketball Championship tourney.

Justin Knox dominated for the NeoPhoenix with his 24 points on a perfect 4-of-4 clip from deep, alongside six boards and two assists, as Yusei Sugiura nabbed 11 points and two assists in the win.

San-En was quick to assert its might, taking a 55-39 halftime lead and leaning on that cushion to cruise to the 14-point win.

Thirdy Ravena and the Neophoenix easily advance.

PHOTO: San-En Neophoenix

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The NeoPhoenix will play again on Monday, meeting the winner of the game between the Yokohama B-Corsairs and the Kagawa Five Arrows.

Isaac Butts led Koshigaya with 22 points and 20 rebounds, while Craig Brackins contributed 20 points, five boards, and three assists in the defeat.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.