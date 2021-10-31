Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Thirdy Ravena stars as San-En beats 2nd-tier Koshigaya

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Thirdy Ravena joins several other Filipinos in the next round of the All Japan cagefest.
    PHOTO: San-En Neophoenix

    THIRDY Ravena scored 15 points as the San-En NeoPhoenix advanced to the next round of the 97th Emperor's Cup with a 90-76 win over B.League second divsion club Koshigaya Alphas on Sunday at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

    The Filipino import shot 3-of-5 from downtown, dished out five assists and grabbed three rebounds as San-En progressed in the All Japan Basketball Championship tourney.

    Justin Knox dominated for the NeoPhoenix with his 24 points on a perfect 4-of-4 clip from deep, alongside six boards and two assists, as Yusei Sugiura nabbed 11 points and two assists in the win.

    San-En was quick to assert its might, taking a 55-39 halftime lead and leaning on that cushion to cruise to the 14-point win.

    Thirdy RavenaThirdy Ravena and the Neophoenix easily advance.

    The NeoPhoenix will play again on Monday, meeting the winner of the game between the Yokohama B-Corsairs and the Kagawa Five Arrows.

    Isaac Butts led Koshigaya with 22 points and 20 rebounds, while Craig Brackins contributed 20 points, five boards, and three assists in the defeat.

