Thirdy Ravena return a little late for matchup vs idol Makoto Hiejima

THIRDY Ravena rued his missed opportunity to take on his idol Makoto Hiejima as San-En NeoPhoenix battles Utsunomiya Brex in a two-game series this coming weekend.

After all, Ravena considers Hiejima, a 6-foot-3 swingman who's a longtime member of the Japanese national team, as one of the players he looked up to in the international scene.

"Sayang," he sighed.

It would have been a great honor for Ravena to defend Hiejima and for San-En, which currently holds an 11-35 win-loss record, to aim for the upset against the league-leading Utsunomiya, which is at the top of the standings at 36-9.

But Ravena need not to fret as the NeoPhoenix's roadtrip against the Brex may be the final time that the team won't have the three-time UAAP Finals MVP winner.

The 24-year-old high-flyer disclosed that he's set to return to action and will try to mark his return for the NeoPhoenix this coming week after a near-three-month layoff.

Continue reading below ↓

"We're trying to see if kaya ko this March 31," he told Spin.ph, earmarking the game against the Ryukyu Golden Kings at Okinawa City Gymnasium as his first game back from a fractured right index finger.

PHOTO: San-En NeoPhoenix

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ravena has been on the sidelines since hurting his hand on Jan. 2, and has since went under the knife on Jan. 7.

Continue reading below ↓

The Ateneo stalwart has been averaging 8.8 points on 37-percent shooting, together with 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 20.4 minutes through his 12 games for San-En.

If not, Ravena is guaranteed to play at home on April 3 and 4 against the contending Kawasaki Brave Warriors where he will meet former Petron import Nick Fazekas.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

To the 6-foot-3 swingman, though, all he wants is to get back on the court and help the NeoPhoenix avoid relegation with a brutal schedule set this April and only 14 games left in the season.

"I'm definitely excited to get back to playing basketball in general. I'm just looking forward to playing for the NeoPhoenix regardless of our record," he said.