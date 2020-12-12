Thirdy Ravena returns as NeoPhoenix snap 8-game skid

THIRDY Ravena's return also signalled the end of the eight-game losing streak for San-En NeoPhoenix as they shut down Levanga Hokkaido, 83-69, in the 2020-21 B.League Saturday at Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center.

The Filipino reinforcement played his first game back since recovering from COVID-19 and came off the bench for the first time since arriving in Japan.

Ravena was visibly slower than usual, only tallying five points, three rebounds, and two assists as coach Branislav Vicentic checked him in at the 3:13 mark of the first quarter.

Still, he took advantage of the extended garbage time to get his conditioning back after recovering from the virus.

No worries, though, as San-En got a big game from Stevan Jelovac who caught fire with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to end the drought and improve to a 3-17 record.

His early explosion allowed the NeoPhoenix to gain a 41-28 halftime advantage, with the lead further swelling to 30, 73-43, with a pair of Kyle Hunt freebies at the 6:46 mark of the fourth quarter.

Hunt paced the road team with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds, Takanobu Nishikawa scored 11 points on a 3-of-5 clip from downtown, and Tatsuya Suzuki got nine points and five dimes in the win.

It was the first time that all four reinforcements were present for San-En, with Serbian winger Nenad Miljenovic also chipping in two points to his name.

Javad Williams led Hokkaido (4-15) with 15 points and eight assists in the defeat, sorely missing the presence of American import Nick Mayo.

The two teams face off anew on Sunday to finish their two-game series.