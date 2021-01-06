Thirdy Ravena replaced in B.League All-Stars as he sits out at least 6 weeks

THIRDY Ravena has been officially ruled out of the 2021 B.League All-Star festivities.

The league announced on Wednesday the unfortunate news as the Filipino import misses what would have been his first appearance in the Japanese professional league's midseason exhibition.

Takuya Kawamura of SeaHorses Mikawa will take his place for the B.White team.

Ravena was forced to sit out the All-Star festivities after suffering a metacarpal oblique fracture on his right index finger in San-En NeoPhoenix's game against Sun Rockers Shibuya last Saturday.

He is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks of action, a big blow for the struggling NeoPhoenix who hold a 5-22 win-loss record.

With his injury, Ravena was also pulled from participating in the Dunk Contest, with the league not opting to name a replacement in his lieu.

The 2021 B.League All-Star will be held at Adastria Mito Arena in Mito on January 15 and 16.