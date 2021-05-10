Thirdy reaffirms commitment to Gilas despite multi-year Japan extension

JAPAN-based Thirdy Ravena reiterated that he's ready anytime Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) calls him up for Gilas Pilipinas.

"I'm always ready to play for our country," he told Spin.ph.

Ravena, who on Monday announced that he has signed a multi-year extension with San-En NeoPhoenix, was left out of the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark from June 16 to 20.

He is among the few marquee names absent from the youthful pool put together by program director Tab Baldwin along with Juan Gomez de Liano and Kobe Paras.

Still, he holds no grudges over the non-inclusion.

"I never really got a call or a formal invite from Gilas. But I understand it's their decision. I'm just waiting for that call and I'm ready to play for country," he said.

Gilas is preparing for the qualifiers in June, as well as the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in July in Belgrade, and the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup proper in Indonesia in August.

Ravena suited up for the Philippines in a 100-70 win over Indonesia in February 2020, where he posted 23 points, eight rebounds, and three assists off the bench in Jakarta.

That remains his lone appearance for the seniors team.

Ravena, 24, posted averages of 9.1 points on 36-percent shooting, along with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.8 minutes through 18 games.

However, it was a roller coaster season which was married by his delayed arrival due to visa issues, him testing positive for COVID-19 last November, a fractured right index finger to start the year, and a sore left knee to end the season.

Nevertheless, Ravena is fully committed to the national team program.

"I'm trying to see if I can go home at around late May, but it might take a longer time because of the COVID-related restrictions," he said.

