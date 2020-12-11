Thirdy Ravena rejoins NeoPhoenix practices after COVID-19 recovery

THIRDY Ravena has rejoined the team practices for San-En NeoPhoenix on Friday.

The 23-year-old has since registered a negative result for his RT-PCR test and concluded his mandatory 14-day quarantine.

He tested positive for COVID-19 last November 27.

Ravena posted on his Instagram account a snapshot of the club's trainings on Friday morning, signalling his return to the squad.

The return of the 23-year-old couldn't be any more welcome for the NeoPhoenix, which suffered their eighth straight loss to further drop to the B.League's cellar with their 2-17 win-loss record after Wednesday's defeat to the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

San-En goes on the road this weekend to take on Levanga Hokkaido (4-14), with Ravena hopeful to make his on-court comeback.

So far, the three-time UAAP Finals MVP from Ateneo has averaged 12.0 points on 36-percent shooting, along with 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.7 minutes of action in the five games he played in Japan.

If cleared to play, this weekend will be the first time San-En will have all of its imports in tow, with Serbian winger Nenad Miljenovic recently returning to the team to join Stevan Jelovac and Kyle Hunt in carrying the load for the NeoPhoenix.