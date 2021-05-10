Thirdy Ravena signs multi-year extension with San-En NeoPhoenix

THIRDY Ravena is staying in Japan.

The 6-foot-3 swingman bared that he has re-signed with San-En NeoPhoenix as he made the decision to continue his career overseas.

Ravena, 24, bared the news in his social media accounts on Monday. He later told SPIN.ph that he signed a multi-year deal with the Japanese club.

The three-time UAAP Finals MVP from Ateneo is fresh from his international debut as a professional player with San-En in Japan's premier league.

There, Ravena averaged 9.1 points on 36-percent shooting, along with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.8 minutes in his 18 games in the B.League.

"Unfinished business," he wrote after a rollercoaster season that saw the NeoPhoenix finish with a 12-47 card, good for ninth in the West District and 19th overall in the league.

Along the way, Ravena dealt with one setback after another, beginning with his delayed arrival due to visa issues.

He also tested positive for COVID-19 last November, sat out for three months after fracturing his right index finger to start the year, and dealt with a sore left knee that forced him to sit out the latter part of the season.

The season had its highs too, with Ravena being voted into the 2021 B.League All-Star Game that was scrapped due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Japan.

Ravena was the first Filipino to be signed in the league's Asian Player Quota, geared towards welcoming players from the Philippines, China, Korea, and Indonesia to the Japanese pro league.

