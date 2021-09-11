Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks open Filipinos' campaign in Japan

THIRDY Ravena and Bobby Ray Parks kicked off the Filipinos' campaign in the B.League as they participated in their respective teams' preseason games on Saturday ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Unfortunately for Ravena, his San-En NeoPhoenix fell to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 86-83 in overtime.

It was the first taste of action for Ravena with this new-look NeoPhoenix, which also welcomed new imports Elias Harris and Robert Carter to the fold.

San-En is hoping to rebound from its 12-47 record last season.

The NeoPhoenix are set to open their season on Oct. 2 and 3 on the road against the Shiga Lakestars at Ukaruchan Arena, where brothers Thirdy and Kiefer face off for the first time in a professional setting.

Parks, meanwhile, was on target in preseason action as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins took the 108-88 win over the newly promoted Gunma Crane Thunders.

Nagoya narrowly missed the playoffs last year with its 32-24 card, and will open its campaign on the road against SunRockers Shibuya on Oct. 2 and 3.

The three, however, won't be the only Filipinos in the B.League this season, with five more players signing deals just before the season tips off.

Kobe Paras (Niigata Albirex BB), Dwight Ramos (Toyama Grouses), and Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots) are all set to play in the first division, while Juan Gomez de Liano (Earthfriends Tokyo Z) and Kemark Carino (Aomori Wat's) will be in the second division.

