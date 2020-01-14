Thirdy Ravena takes time as offers from Japan, NZ, Australia, Italy come in

OFFERS are already coming from overseas to secure the services of Thirdy Ravena.

But the three-time UAAP Finals MVP is putting everything in consideration before making a decision.

"We're still trying to see kung ano yung final plan. We'll say it once its complete and the contract is there," he said.

Ravena himself confessed that he's already gotten offers from clubs in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, and even piqued an interest of a team from Italy.

As humbing as the interest he's getting, the 22-year-old forward is taking his time and is even looking at getting himself further training before diving head-first in the overseas circuit.

"We're still trying to work on if whether or not I can train abroad first before going to wherever I'm going. We'll finalize it as we go on," he said.

For now, Ravena has his eyes set on representing Mighty Sports in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament, where he won't just be playing alongside fellow young talent like Kai Sotto, Dave Ildefonso, and brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, but also seasoned international veterans like Renaldo Balkman and naturalized center Andray Blatche.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

"It's a great opportunity, not just to be with them and grow with them, but to also be with such accomplished players like kuya Renaldo and kuya Dray who has played in the NBA, the highest level of basketball," he said.

"You just want to be a sponge around them and absorb whatever they're saying because they know, they're the ones who have played against the best. That experience alone, I made sure that I didn't miss out on it. It's a rare chance."

To the 6-foot-3 high-flyer, this run with Mighty could only bode well for him, especially with him also included in the 24-man Gilas Pilipinas pool for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in February.

After all, Ravena only improved his game more the last time he suited up for the national team last year during the sixth window of the 2019 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

"It's a great opportunity to represent the country once again especially coming from the last qualifiers. Grabe yung experience na nakuha ko doon and I think I can get more experience dito sa February window," he said.