Thirdy Ravena, NeoPhoenix fail to stop slide at year's end

FORGETTABLE was the yearender for San-En NeoPhoenix as they suffered a 32-point thumping at the hands of Akita Northern Happinets, 85-53, Sunday in the 2020-21 B.League at CNA Arena Akita.

Thirdy Ravena and the rest of the visitors were silenced in their final assignment of 2020 as the NeoPhoenix were limited to just six points in the second quarter to fall behind, 42-25, at the half.

San-En just didn't have the antidote to Akita's potent offense as it shot a measly 33-percent from the field, against Akita's 52-percent field goal shooting.

Ravena ended the year wth five points, five assists, and three rebounds, but his fine play wasn't enough to stop the NeoPhoenix's three-game slide.

Stevan Jelovac paced San-En with 17 points, seven boards, and two assists as it dropped to a 5-20 record to remain near the league's cellar and ninth place in the Western Conference.

Not helping was the silent outing from Kyle Hunt, who was held to just seven points and seven boards in the bitter loss.

The NeoPhoenix will be hoping to ring in the new year with better performances as they start 2021 on the road in a two-game series against Sun Rockers Shibuya (17-8) at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall next weekend.

Noboru Hasegawa led the balanced attack for the Northern Happinets with 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting from downtown to rise to a 16-9 card.

Alex Davis added 12 points, four blocks, and three assists, while Kadeem Coleby and Takeshi Tada both tallied 10 points each in the Akita win.