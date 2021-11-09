Thirdy Ravena's Neophoenix face Matthew Aquino's Brave Warriors

THIRDY Ravena and Matthew Aquino's teams cross in the Japan B.League.

Ravena's San-En NeoPhoenix are looking to snap a three-game losing streak at home when they meet the Shinshu Brave Warriors at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium at 6:05 p.m.

San-En (3-8) is aiming to complete the task after gallant stands against the SunRockers Shibuya last weekend, especially with Ravena spearheading the late rally on Sunday before falling, 91-80.

Aquino, on the other hand, has seen little action for Shinshu, which saw its four-game win run snapped after a 79-75 defeat to Akita Northern Happinets.

It will be another loaded Wednesday gameday, with the teams of the other seven Filipinos in the Japan pro league also seeing action.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars hope to stop the slide.

Kiefer Ravena is motivated to break the three-game losing streak for the Shiga Lakestars (6-5) when they host the streaking Shimane Susanoo Magic (8-3) at Ukaruchan Arena.

Just as driven is Dwight Ramos as the Toyama Grouses (1-10) look to get out of the cellar and snap their two-game losing skid on the road against the Kyoto Hannaryz (2-9) at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

No one else, though, feels the heat than Kobe Paras as Niigata Albirex BB (2-9) hope to end their eight-game losing run against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders (8-3) at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.

Meanwhile, Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (6-5) have their eyes set on winning back-to-back games when they host the Hiroshima Dragonflies (7-4) at Park Arena Komaki.

Same is the case for Javi Gomez de Liano as the Ibaraki Robots (2-9) seek to start a win streak against SunRockers Shibuya (8-3) on the road at Sumida City Gymnasium.

In second division action, Juan Gomez de Liano hopes to help Earthfriends Tokyo Z (0-10) chalk one in the win column when they host the Nishinomiya Storks (7-3) at Ota City General Gymnasium.

Kemark Carino is also looking to play more significant minutes for the Aomori Wat's (1-9), when they take on the Yamagata Wyverns (7-3) at Maeda Arena.

