Thirdy Ravena nears recovery from fractured right index finger

THIRDY Ravena is nearing his return as the cast on his fractured right index finger has been removed.

The Filipino import was on the bench for San-En NeoPhoenix on Wednesday and even got some shots up before his team's home game against the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

"Right now, I'm at 70-percent," he told B.League's Weekly Meet. "I'm checking with the doctor every week and I'm trying to dribble with my right hand lightly. Definitely, on the way to recovery."

Ravena hurt his finger in San-En's first game of 2021 against SunRockers Shibuya last January 2.

He immediately went under the knife to address his metacarpal oblique fracture on January 7, with the doctors giving him two to three months of recovery time.

Ravena averaged 9.1 points on 36-percent shooting, to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.6 minutes through his 11 games for the NeoPhoenix.

PHOTO: San-En NeoPhoenix

San-En has badly missed the 6-foot-3 guard's presence as it fell to an 11-35 record, at ninth place in the Western Conference and 19th among 20 teams.

Things won't get better as it braces for league leader Utsunomiya Brex (36-9) in a two-game road trip this weekend.

Lucky for the NeoPhoenix is that Ravena is expected to be back in tow in April as he finishes his three-month recovery plan.