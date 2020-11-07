Thirdy Ravena makes a winning Japan debut for San-En NeoPhoenix

THIRDY Ravena lived up to the hype as San-En NeoPhoenix survived a late flurry from Shimane Susanoo Magic to take a 83-82 win on Saturday in the 2020-21 B.League at Yonago Industrial Gymnasium in Tottori.

The 23-year-old high-flyer pumped in eight points in the fourth quarter, including the big layup that pushed his side up by eight points, 77-69, with 4:28 remaining.

Watch his first dunk in the league:

Continue reading below ↓

The NeoPhoenix, however, still had to fend off the Susanoo Magic late after losing a 10-point lead inside the final four minutes and even trailing, 82-81, after a pair of freebies from De'Mon Brooks with 19 seconds left with Ravena sitting on the bench.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But Hayato Kawashima saved the day for San-En, drawing a foul from Brooks and canning both of his free throws with 3.6 ticks left to push his side up by one.

Susanoo had one last chance, but Perrin Buford failed to get a shot against the outstretched arms of Kyle Hunt as time expired.

Continue reading below ↓

Ravena finished the game with 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting, alongside two rebounds and two assists in his B.League debut for San-En that was delayed for weeks due to visa and quarantine issues.

Stevan Jelovac led the way with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Hunt had 15 points and nine boards as NeoPhoenix got a winning streak going after topping Kyoto Hannaryz, 94-75, last October 28.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Shuto Terazono added 13 points on a perfect 3-of-3 clip from downtown, to go with three assists, as Kawashima chipped in 13 points and four dimes as they rose to a 2-9 win-loss record.

Serbian reinforcement Nenad Miljenovic missed the game for San-En as he nurses a strained right hamstring which will keep him on the sidelines for three to four weeks.

The two teams meet again on Sunday to finish their two-game series.

De'Mon Brooks led Shimane with 19 points and eight rebounds, while fellow import Reid Travis collected 17 points and two boards in the loss.

Continue reading below ↓

Yusei Sugiura also got 12 points and eight rebounds in the defeat which dropped the Susanoo Magic to 5-6.