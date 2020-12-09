Thirdy Ravena-less NeoPhoenix suffer 8th straight loss

SAN-EN NeoPhoenix continued to miss the presence of Thirdy Ravena, falling to Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, 91-77, in the 2020-21 B.League Wednesday at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium.

Stevan Jelovac kept the torch for the road team, notching a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Kyle Hunt added 19 points and nine boards in the loss.

Unfortunately, San-En had no answer to Nagoya's 40-percent shooting from deep as the NeoPhoenix suffered their eighth straight loss to falter to a 2-17 win-loss card.

Tatsuya Suzuki added 14 points for San-En, while Hayato Kawashima got 13 in the defeat.

The NeoPhoenix seek to end their skid on the road against Levanga Hokkaido (4-14) this weekend at Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center.

Justin Burrell topped Nagoya with 19 points and four rebounds, while Tenketsu Harimoto scored 15 in the victory.

Former NBA player Jeff Ayres also had a double-double of 13 points and 13 boards as the Diamond Dolphins improved to 12-7.

