NeoPhoenix drop to 0-8 as Serbians find little help from locals

WINS continued to elude San-En NeoPhoenix as they fell to Hiroshima Dragonflies, 76-67, for their eighth straight loss in the 2020-21 B.League Saturday at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

It was a bitter defeat for the visiting team as they remain as the lone squad in the Japanese premier league yet to chalk one in the win column.

Stevan Jelovac captained the NeoPhoenix in the gallant stand with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists, while Nenad Miljenovic added 13 points, seven assists, six steals, and four boards.

But as the case in San-En's past outings, the local crew hardly made a dent in the tiff as the opposition made a living down low.

Hayato Kawashima chipped in 10 points and five rebounds, while Tatsuya Suzuki had 10 to his name.

The NeoPhoenix stayed at the cellar at 0-8 as they still await the clearance of Filipino reinforcement Thirdy Ravena, who will be cleared at the month's end.

Gregory Echenique carried the load for the Dragonflies with his 15 points, 22 rebounds, and three rejections, while providing support was fellow import Jamari Traylor, who also had 15 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks in the win as they rose to 2-6.

San-En and Hiroshima face off anew on Sunday, still at the Dragonflies' homecourt.

