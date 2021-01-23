Thirdy Ravena-less NeoPhoenix hang on to snap five-game skid

REST did wonders for San-En NeoPhoenix as they snapped a five-game skid to score a gutsy 81-79 squeaker over the Hiroshima Dragonflies Saturday in the 2020-21 B.League at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

Hayato Kawashima canned the game-winning freebies for San-En with nine seconds left before Kyle Hunt blocked Ryo Tawatari's jumper to deny Hiroshima's quest to force overtime.

Steven Jelovac paced the NeoPhoenix in the big win with 18 points on 3-of-7 shooting, alongside nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals as their side looked fresh after a 20-day break.

Hunt did his damage on the defensive end, while tallying 17 points, 12 boards, and four rejections, as Kawashima had 15 points and eight assists.

Thirdy Ravena continued to be sidelined as he nursed a fractured right index finger which will keep him out of action at least until April.

It was a big win for San-En, improving to 6-22 and averting to crash at the bottom of the Western Division.

Gregory Echenique led the Dragonflies (4-24) with 20 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists.

Thomas Kennedy got 19 points, four boards, two assists, and two steals, while Isaiah Murphy had 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists in the losing effort.

The two teams face off anew on Sunday to end this two-game homestand for the NeoPhoenix.