Thirdy Ravena leads Team Pacquiao past Team Paras in celebrity 3x3

THIRDY Ravena led Team Pacquiao to a 21-15 victory over Team Paras in the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Celebrity Game on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The three-time UAAP Finals MVP sparked a telling 7-1 run capped off by his game-winning two-pointer to seal the victory for his team with 5:23 left to play.

Ravena finished with eight points to steal the show in an apparent duel between two world-ranked 3x3 players as Team Pacquiao's Alvin Pasaol and Team Paras' Joshua Munzon traded baskets and kept the game knotted at 14-all with seven minutes remaining.

"Sobrang sarap to play 3x3 game again," said Ravena. "I haven't played this game for a long time."

Pasaol also had eight points, as Troy Rike added five as Team Pacquiao bagged the P100,000 cash prize.

Munzon led Team Paras with eight markers, while Juan Gomez de Liano scored six.

Completing Team Paras were celebrities Marco Alcaraz and Gerald Anderson.

Meanwhile, Paulo Hubalde powered Team North to a 21-19 win over Team South in the MPBL 3x3 Game.

The Valenzuela playmaker buried back-to-back two-pointers to seal the victory with 1:40 remaining.

Hubalde scored 11, as Bulacan's JR Alabanza had four points as they took home P50,000.

Pasay's Jaypee Belencion added three.

Rodel Vaygan of Mindoro had seven points for Team South.

Bacoor's Nick Demusis added six markers for the team that also had Leo de Vera and Jayjay Helterbrand.

The scores:

First Game

Team Pacquiao 21 - Pasaol 8, Ravena 8, Rike 5.

Team Paras 15 - Munzon 8, Gomez de Liano 6, Alcaraz 1, Anderson 0.

Second Game

Team North 21 - Hubalde 11, Alabanza 4, Belencion 3, Dionisio 2.

Team South 19 - Vaygan 7, Demusis 6, De Vera 4, Helterbrand 2.