Japan the likely destination as Thirdy Ravena weighs six B.League offers

THIRDY Ravena remains undecided on where to take his future, although interest has already been building up for the Gilas Pilipinas pool member.

As many as six teams from the Japanese B.League have extended offers to the 23-year-old high-flyer, hoping to enlist him as an Asian import.

"There's like five or six teams that have sent their offers," he bared during Friday's 2020 SMC-PSA Awards Night at Manila Hotel, where he was named as Mr. Basketball.

"We're still trying to see and we're waitng for the other teams. Sabi kasi nila mag-finalize sila ng contract and we're gonna see what's the best possible decision for us."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Thirdy Ravena receives his award from college beat reporters Christian Jacinto and Reuben Terrado of SPIN.ph and Cedelf Tupas of Inquirer.

Aside from clubs from Japan, Ravena has previously garnered interest from teams in Australia, New Zealand, and as far as Italy after wrapping up his collegiate run in Ateneo.

Japan, however, presents the best option as of now for the 6-foot-3 forward as he continues to explore the possibilities for his future.

"There's a couple of offers lang. So we're still seeing kung pwede siya if it’s possible kung matutuloy nga," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ravena's immediate future, meanwhile, will see him train in the United States in hopes of further rounding out his game before deciding what team to sign with.

"I'll go to the States to work out and to get better," he said.