Thirdy inspiration paved way for Gomez de Lianos' Japan journey

JAPAN B.League trailblazer Thirdy Ravena was a major reason why the Gomez de Liano brothers opted to take their act to Japan as well.

"I think he paved the way for a lot of Filipino hoopers, and it made us all these young athletes realize that we can make it ourselves outside the Philippines," Juan told Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala.

Ravena became the first Filipino to play as an import in the Japanese professional basketball league after signing with the San-En NeoPhoenix last season.

Although the three-time UAAP Finals MVP dealt with an injury-riddled season, he still posted solid numbers of 9.1 points on 36-percent shooting, to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.8 minutes of action across 18 games while facing stiffer competition in Japan.

That's exactly the kind of challenge the Gomez de Lianos are expecting once they head overseas.

"Whatever experience we can gain from the club team we're gonna play, one day we can bring that experience to the national team or in the Philippines. It's really a blessing all in all," said Juan.

The Gomez de Liano brothers are set to enter new chapters in their careers with Javi joining the Ibaraki Robots in the first division and Juan signing with Earthfriends Tokyo Z in the second division this upcoming 2021-22 season.

Asian Players Quota

Like Ravena, the former University of the Philippines stalwarts are signed under the Asian Players Quota, which allows B.League clubs to get reinforcements from neighboring countries.

As they join their former Ateneo rival in the Land of the Rising Sun, the Gomez de Liano siblings are just ecstatic to have gotten this rare opportunity.

"Goal namin since high school, like at the end of high school going into college, that our dream was really to play abroad. Not specifically to play anywhere, but maybe in Asia or in Europe," said Javi.

"Whenever we played basketball, when we work out, that was always in the back of our minds. We work hard to achieve our end goal just to play abroad. And when the opening came, it was honestly a no-brainer because pinaghirapan naman namin yun eh. That's what we dreamt of. And now, God gave us the opportunity so that was a sign and luckily, we grabbed it."

Juan added, "Honestly, I think it was the best decision I think for our pro careers. Being in a country like Japan where it's a great environment, great culture, and the competition itself in the B.League is at such a high level. So I think it's the best way to start our pro careers."

