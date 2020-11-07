It doesn't take Thirdy Ravena long to make an impression on Serbian coach

IT didn't take Thirdy Ravena long to blow away his new coach at San-En NeoPhoenix.

Coach Branislav Vicentic only had good words to say about the Filipino sensation after he finally made his Japan B.League debut on Saturday.

"We're talking and I'm so happy that his debut is with a win," the Serbian mentor said after his side's 83-82 close shave against the Shimane Susanoo Magic on Saturday.

Ravena, the first player to be signed in the Japanese league's groundbreaking Asian Players Quota, proved worth the wait for San-En as he impressed with his 13-point, two-rebound, and two-assist statline.

He immediately got thrown into the fire as a starter and played close to 22 minutes.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But more than what Ravena's numbers showed, Vicentic lauded the composure of the three-time UAAP Finals MVP in his first professional game in a brand-new environment.

"He is one of our excellent players and you can see it with his talent. He knows almost everything," he said. "Today, he was under pressure with his first professional game and he showed everything."

Ravena was up to task in his first game for the NeoPhoenix, blending well with backcourt partners Shuto Terazono and Hayato Kawashima, while also able to set up plays for their bigs like Stevan Jelovac and Kyle Hunt.

Continue reading below ↓

It's still a small sample size, yet Vicentic believes that Ravena is definitely a keeper.

"We talk a lot and I feel that he can help our game positively and he'll be the right player for us heading into December," he said.

Vicentic believes the 23-year-old will be a key piece for the 2-9 NeoPhoenix as they aim to climb up from the league's cellar.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"I think we showed great character and big heart (with our win tonight). This is a very special group of guys," he said.