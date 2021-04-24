Thirdy Ravena out of San-En weekend games vs Osaka due to left knee injury

THIRDY Ravena will sit out San-En NeoPhoenix's game against Osaka Evessa this weekend due to a left knee injury.

The team announced the news on Saturday afternoon, putting the home team at a further disadvantage as they aim to get back to their winning ways.

Ravena hurt his knee in San-En's 85-80 defeat to Ryukyu last April 14.

The NeoPhoenix are already missing the services of Serbian import Nenad Miljenovic, who strained his right thigh during practice last week, leaving much of the heavy lifting to imports Kyle Hunt and Stevan Jelovac.

Tip-off for the Saturday game is at 4:05 p.m. (Manila time), with the Sunday game at 1:05 p.m.

San-En sits ninth in the West Division with its 12-42 slate and is 19th overall in the league.

It will be a monumental task against Osaka, which holds a 28-18 record, and is led by former San Miguel import Ira Brown.

The NeoPhoenix have yet to win one over the Evessa, with their last meetings being a slim 85-84 defeat last November 11, and a 98-91 loss last March 17.

