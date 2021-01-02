Thirdy Ravena hurts hand as NeoPhoenix waste late 11-point lead

JAMES Michael McAdoo scored the game-winning putback with 0.3 seconds left as SunRockers Shibuya stunned San-En NeoPhoenix with an 81-80 victory Saturday in the 2020-21 B.League at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

The two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors secured the crucial rebound off a miss from former Los Angeles Laker Ryan Kelly to complete the home team's 12-0 finishing kick.

San-En could not get a shot off late as Hayato Kawashima's inbounds pass was easily intercepted, compounding an 11-point collapse for the upset-hungry visitors.

Thirdy Ravena was limited to just six points, five rebounds, and one block, but had to check out of the game at the 5:30 mark of the third frame after hurting his right hand.

He did not check back in the game as the NeoPhoenix suffered a massive meltdown, especially with Kyle Hunt also fouling out with 3:06 left to play.

San-En was holding a comfortable 80-69 lead, but Hunt's graduation left Stevan Jelovac as the lone import on the court for the road team.

The Serbian center led the charge with a double-double 19 points, 16 rebounds, and two adsists, while Hunt had 17 points, five boards, four blocks, and three assists before exiting the game late.

Shuto Terazono chipped in 13 points, eight assists, and four rebounds, but those efforts were moot as the NeoPhoenix fell to 5-21.

It was a bitter loss for San-En, which looked poised to complete the big road win after turning a 62-61 lead entering the payoff period to a commanding 76-65 lead with 5:26 to play as Takanobu Nishikawa's jumper capped off a 14-4 run.

The two teams clash anew on Sunday to end this two-game series.

McAdoo fired 20 points, to go with his seven rebounds and two assists to pace Shibuya and improve to an 18-8 card.

Kelly added 13 points and four boards in the win, while Leo Vendrame got 12 points, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals.