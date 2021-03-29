COLUMN: Thirdy Ravena happy to blaze a trail for Filipino players

CHICAGO - It was 7:38 p.m. last Thursday in Toyokawa City, Japan, and he had just scraped off an exquisite plate of sushi dinner at Musashimaru restaurant when he returned my call.

Here in Chicago, it was only 6:38 a.m., but having fidgeted over this phone interview the evening before, I was already wide awake.

Thirdy Ravena was on the other end of the line.

With the easy comfort of long-lost friends we chatted for 70 minutes and I was amazed at how genial he was. Refined, incredibly well-spoken.

I also found out quickly that, as a professional athlete plying his trade for San En NeoPhoenix in the Japanese B-League, this is what life is like for Thirdy,

Livin' la vida hoopla.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"It's an amazing experience. I had some anxiety especially days before leaving but it turned out to be great. It's been nothing but love out here, from the kababayans and the Japanese community as well," said Thirdy, the middle child of sports celebrity power couple Bong and Mozzy Ravena.

He lives alone in Toyohashi city in Aichi, one of the 47 prefectures, or regions as we call them in the Philippines, that divide the 11th most populous country in the world. His team provides him with free housing and the unbridled use of a rental car.

Politely, he declined to tell me the value of his one-year contract, saying only "I can't complain."

But a quick check at the Euro Pro Basket website revealed that imports like Ravena, who is being represented by international agent Daniel Maldovan, the VP of Octagon Basketball, can command a salary of between 120,000 to 300,000 US dollars a year.

Continue reading below ↓

The journey sounds like a dream job with a pretty pay and lavish perks.

But it's a lot of hard work and sacrifice, virtues that come second nature for Thirdy who grew up in a loving, caring family of star athletes.

GAME DAY ROUTINES ARE RIGID, CLOCKWORK.

He darts out of bed for a quick bite and then goes to the shootaround and a walk through the rest of morning. Lunch is next followed by a power nap. After recharging he drives himself to the arena.

Continue reading below ↓

Thirdy then lingers at the venue after each contest to do a post-game workout with a teammate or a coach.

This is why Thirdy is ripped like Thor and can bench press a Volkswagen.

And he didn't get a body like that by slurping on the grease that leaks from a deep fried pork belly. Thirdy condemns fatty foods the way atheists renounce religion.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

His typical breakfast involves four eggs, three of which are yolk-less. Healthy but, most likely, tasteless.

Lunch is basil chicken salad at Ootoya, a restaurant chain famous for its home-style Japanese offerings. Dinner is a little more opulent, a nice cut of steak or a juicy, succulent piece of chicken breast.

Thirdy prefers protein pancakes for snacks and oats or a Chia bowl for overnight treats.

During off days, Thirdy parks his charm to chill at a Starbucks, where he would merrily fork 570 yen, roughly 270 pesos, for a drink. Another favored destination is the Chicago Hair Studio where his famous top gets cut and colored for around P3,000.

Continue reading below ↓

THIRDY PHONE HOME. Dealing with homesickness isn't "as bad as I thought it would be," he confessed. The secret is "constant communication."

And here's the pecking order on the speed dial.

Mom is called almost everyday. Siblings Kiefer and Dani get a buzz frequently while friends are dialed often.

Love life?

Continue reading below ↓

"Single and not dating anyone," Thirdy ain't ready to mingle, either, he says with an uproarious laugh.

He is only 24, the world in his palms. He's not rushing.

Catching Covid was scary and while the rumors back home flaunted its seriousness, his symptoms were actually not severe. He did have a fever the first day and lost his sense of smell, which he had just recently regained.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

TRAIL BLAZER. Asked if more Filipinos should head overseas, he said "they can pursue wherever they please, I'm just happy to open doors for my fellow Filipino hoopers."

Although he is used to winning, more so after leading the Blue Eagles to a UAAP 3-peat, he hasn't let his team's losing record get him down too much.

"It definitely could be tough but I like it because it's another challenge, not just for me but for the whole team."

As much as he likes playing there in Japan, he looks forward to someday playing in the PBA.

Continue reading below ↓

The jury is still out on how this basketball story plays out but with his smarts, Ateneo education, and five-star pedigree, there is no doubt that Thirdy Ravena will be a winner in the game of life.