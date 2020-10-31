Thirdy Ravena finally joins NeoPhoenix in practice for Japan debut

CHAINS are off on Thirdy Ravena as he finally joined the team practices of San-En NeoPhoenix on Saturday.

The 23-year-old high-flyer wrapped up his mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving in Japan back in October 15.

Ravena immediately blended in with his new squad as San-En celebrated the 31st birthday of American import Kyle Hunt.

The arrival of the three-time UAAP Finals MVP couldn't have come at a better time as the NeoPhoenix remain in the cellar of the first division of the 2020-21 B.League with its 1-9 win-loss record.

San-En is coming off its breakthrough win last Wednesday, where it topped Kyoto Hannaryz, 94-75, thanks to the superb performances of Stevan Jelovac and Hunt.

Ravena, though, gets more than a week to build chemistry with the NeoPhoenix as he is set to make his debut on the road against Shimane Susanoo Magic at Yonago Industrial Gymnasium in Tottori on November 8.

San-En is pinning its hopes that Ravena, the first signee of the league's Asian Players Quota, can replicate his excellence in his collegiate days in Ateneo as well as his impeccable performance for the Gilas Pilipinas national team.