Thirdy Ravena takes on Ira Brown and Co. in Japan All-Star Dunk Contest

IT will be a busy All-Star debut for Thirdy Ravena as he participates in the Dunk Contest in Mito.

The 23-year-old high-flyer has been selected for the midseason spectacular set on January 15 at Adasutria Mito Arena.

But Ravena will have his hands full as he'll take on some of the best rim-rattlers the Japanese basketball league has to offer.

Leading the charge are former San Miguel import Ira Brown of Osaka Evessa, Chiba Jets' Sebas Saiz and Koh Flippin, Alvark Tokyo's Kosakebe Yasuaki, and Toyama Grouses' Richard Solomon.

Saiz, who was then with Sun Rockers Shibuya, won the Dunk Contest in the 2020 All-Star in Hokkaido.

Ravena was named as a reserve in the B.White team for the league's All-Star Game.