Thirdy Ravena struggles in Tokyo road game as NeoPhoenix slumps again

THIRDY Ravena had a forgettable first road game to Japan's capital as defending champion Alvark Tokyo bulldozed through San-En NeoPhoenix, 94-76, on Saturday in the 2020-21 B.League at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

The 23-year-old high-flyer was held to only four points and made only one of his eight attempts in the brutal road defeat. He did grab three rebounds and dished out three assists for what was easily his worst performance in this campaign.

Alvark Tokyo was just in full control of the game, establishing a 27-18 lead in the first quarter and preserving that 10-point cushion before seeing the lead grow to as high as 21, 92-71 ,after a basket by former San Miguel import Kevin Jones.

Not helping was the home side's 59-percent field goal shooting, and a sky high 78-percent shooting from inside the arc, against San-En's 46-percent clip.

Kyle Hunt led the NeoPhoenix with 28 points and 11 rebounds, as Stevan Jelovac added 20 points and seven boards in the loss - the third straight for the team and 12th in 14 games overall..

Alvark Tokyo, meanwhile, snapped a two-game losing skid to improve to 9-5.

They meet anew on Sunday to wrap up the season series.

Japanese national team member Daiki Tanaka led the way for Tokyo with 23 points and three assists, as ex-Meralco Asian import Seiya Ando tallied 12 points built on his pair of treys, as well as five dimes.

Deshon Thomas also scored 27 points and five rebounds, Jones had 14 points and seven boards, and Alex Kirk got a double-double of 10 and 10.