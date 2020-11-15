Thirdy Ravena bucks sprain to score 13, but NeoPhoenix slumps again

THIRDY Ravena's misery against Alvark Tokyo continued on Sunday as San-En NeoPhoenix suffered a 23-point beating, 88-65, in the 2020-21 B.League on Sunday at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

The three-time UAAP Finals MVP bucked an early sprain and finished with 13 points on 2-of-5 shooting from deep, to go with five rebounds as San-En suffered its fourth straight setback to drop to 2-13 and remain at the bottom of the standings.

Ravena hurt his left ankle after stepping on the foot of former San Miguel import Kevin Jones in a rebound play at the 5:26 mark of the second quarter, but still came back and tried to help the NeoPhoenix's cause in the second half.

The 23-year-old atoned for his pedestrian showing a day back as he showed more aggression on both ends on the floor.

But Alvark Tokyo was just sharp from deep, shooting 10-of-15 in the first half to establish an early 45-30 halftime lead before finishing the match with a 57-percent clip from downtown.

Stevan Jelovac led the NeoPhoenix with a double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds as he did much of the heavy lifting as Kyle Hunt, who scored 13 in the game, was hounded by foul trouble in the final two periods.

San-En, though, gets a chance to hit the reset button as the league goes on a two-week break. NeoPhoenix returns to action on the road against Shimane Susanoo Magic on December 2 at Matsue City General Gymnasium.

Alex Kirk came away with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists for defending champion Alvark Tokyo, which rose to a 10-5 card.

Jones chipped in 14 points and six rebounds for Tokyo as Genki Kojima got 11 points built on three triples, alongside two boards and two assists.