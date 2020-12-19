Thirdy Ravena braces for Allen Durham, Niigata

LIFE couldn't be any better for Thirdy Ravena.

Recovering from his battle with COVID-19, the 6-foot-2 high-flyer turned 24 on Thursday and was named as a part of the upcoming B.League All-Star Game in Mito next year.

Reeling off that distinction, Ravena certainly wants to sustain those winning ways for his team San-En NeoPhoenix.

PHOTO: San-En Neophoenix IG

Sweeping the two-game series against Levanga Hokkaido on the road last weekend, San-En is seeking to stretch its streak to three as it aims to move out of the cellar with its current 4-17 win-loss record.

And the NeoPhoenix can do that as they host the skidding Niigata Albirex BB (6-15) at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium this weekend.

However, a familiar face dawns for Ravena in this homestand with three-time PBA Best Import Allen Durham leading the charge for the Albirex BB.

Durham has been solid for Niigata, posting 17.7 points on 58-percent shooting, alongside 10.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.0 steal in the six games he played in this 2020-21 B.League season.

Victories, however, have come few and far in between as the Albirex BB have lost their last five games.

Durham definitely wants that Niigata drought to end, and what better way to do that than taking one over Ravena's San-En.

The two teams clash on Saturday at 4 p.m., before meeting anew on Sunday at 1 p.m.