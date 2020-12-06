Yokohama scores second win in as many days over Thirdy-less NeoPhoenix

SAN-En NeoPhoenix could not sustain its blazing first half, suffering a 14-point meltdown to bow anew to Yokohama B-Corsairs, 90-82, on Sunday in the 2020-21 B.League at Hamamatsu Arena.

With the game tied at 82 with 2:04 remaining, Robert Carter, Reginald Becton, and Shusuke Ikuhara conspired in shutting out the home team to sweep this road series for Yokohama.

The loss spoiled Hayato Kawashima's stellar game for San-En after he shot 4-of-6 from deep to nab 18 points, six assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

Stevan Jelovac also scored 18 points and nine rebounds for the undermanned NeoPhoenix, which continued to miss four key players including Filipino reinforcement Thirdy Ravena.

Kyle Hunt got 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, while Tatsuya Suzuki had 12 points, seven dimes, and three rebounds, but those efforts weren't enough to stop the seven-game losing skid and stay at the bottom of the standings at 2-16.

San-En led by 14 late in the second frame and held a 50-39 halftime lead before falling apart in the succeeding periods as Yokohama unleashed a 30-point third quarter to roar back in the game.

The NeoPhoenix goes on the road anew this Wednesday to face the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (11-7) at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium.

Carter showed the way for the B-Corsairs with 27 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three blocks, while Becton registered a double-double of 15 points and 10 boards in the win to rise to 5-13.