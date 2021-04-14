Thirdy's late heroics in vain as NeoPhoenix lets Ryukyu escape

SAN-EN NeoPhoenix suffered another late-game collapse, falling to the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 85-80, on Wednesday in the 2020-21 B.League at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

Three turnovers in the final 67 seconds doomed San-En in what would have been its biggest victory of the season, allowing Ryukyu to avert an upset loss.

Thirdy Ravena tried to will the NeoPhoenix to the win, with his split from the free-throw line in the final 1:40 giving them the 77-76 advantage.

But Dwayne Evans canned both of his freebies, followed by Keita Imamura's big three with 50.4 ticks left that gave the Golden Kings an 81-77 advantage.

Not even a late Ravena three with 24.2 seconds remaining that cut the lead down to three, 83-80, could faze the Golden Kings as Evans sealed the deal with another pair of free throws in the final 22.8 seconds.

Ravena played well for the NeoPhoenix with 15 points on a sizzling 3-of-4 shooting from deep, alongside two rebounds as he tried his best to make up for the absence of Kyle Hunt.

Unfortunately, the home team's 66-percent shooting from deep and 50-percent field goal shooting overall went down the drain as it dropped to a 12-43 win-loss record.

Evans almost had a triple-double of 26 points, 13 boards, and seven assists as Ryukyu rose to 38-11 and formally book its spot in the playoffs.

Narito Namizato scored 19 points, Imamura got 15 points on a 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, and Jack Cooley got 10 points and 10 rebounds in the Golden Kings' escape.

Meanwhile, Stevan Jelovac paced San-En with 22 points and seven boards while Hayato Kawashima also got 15 points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting from three-point land.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for the NeoPhoenix, who were motivated to redeem themselves from a 110-71 loss to the Golden Kings last March 31.

San-En, however, will need to make a quick pivot as it goes on the road against the Shinshu Brave Warriors (19-33) for a two-game series at White Ring Arena this weekend.