Thirdy-Kobe faceoff takes center stage in B.League weekend games

THIRDY Ravena and Kobe Paras take center stage in this weekend's games as four of our Pinoy imports there continue their respective campaigns in the 2021-22 B.League season.

B.League schedule Oct 9-10

The collision of the Filipino wingers will be at the forefront of the two-game homestand for San-En NeoPhoenix as they host the Niigata Albirex BB at Hamamatsu Arena.

Both teams split their opening weekend assignments and are intent to move up the standings this early in the season.

This will be the first professional faceoff for Ravena and Paras, who last played against each other for Ateneo and University of the Philippines, respectively, in UAAP Season 82 back in 2019.

Game time will be at 5:05 p.m. on Saturday, and at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

It was actually supposed to be two Filipino-versus-Filipino matchup this weekend, but Javi Gomez de Liano remains in quarantine for the Ibaraki Robots (0-2) when they visit Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars (1-1) at Ukaruchan Arena.

Juan Gomez de Liano is also looking to perform better and help Earthfriends Tokyo Z (0-2) nab their first win in the second division when they go on the road against the undefeated Yamagata Wyverns (2-0) at Yamagataken Sogoundo Park.

Bobby Ray Parks, meanwhile, is still a game-time decision for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins as he recovers from his calf strain. Nonetheless, Nagoya (0-2) hosts the unbeaten Hiroshima Dragonflies (2-0) at Dolphin's Arena this weekend.

In other games, Toyama Grouses (0-2) continue to miss the services of Dwight Ramos, who's still under a mandatory 14-day quarantine, when they go on the road against the tough Alvark Tokyo (0-2) at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi, with both teams gunning for their first victory of the season.

Winless Aomori Wat's (0-2) are also without Kemark Carino when they go up against the Nishinomiya Storks (0-2) at Maeda Arena.

