Thirdy already the best Ravena on the court, says Kiefer

THERE'S no doubt in Kiefer Ravena's mind that his brother Thirdy has already surpassed him as far as basketball is concerned.

"Right now, si Thirdy na siguro," Kiefer told SPIN Zoom In on Thursday when asked who among him, Thirdy, and dad Bong ranks as the best player in the Ravena household at the moment.

"After ni Thirdy, ako siguro, tapos si Papa," he added with a grin in his face.

For the NLEX guard, the fact that Thirdy is now strutting his stuff overseas as an import for San-En NeoPhoenix in the Japanese B.League, and earned a multi-year contract extension at that, proves his point.

"The fact na import siya sa ibang liga says a lot," Kiefer admitted.

Thirdy is three years younger, but Kiefer admitted he has surpassed him on many levels. He noted that in terms of accolades alone, Thirdy, too, has his number.

Just look at how the Ravenas' collegiate careers compare.

Thirdy won three UAAP championships during his time at Ateneo and was adjudged as the Finals MVP each time. The 6-foot-3 high-flyer also boasts of a UAAP Mythical Team nod in 2016 and 2017, as well as the Collegiate Player of the Year trophy from the UAAP Press Corps.

As for Kiefer, the 6-foot court general was a two-time UAAP MVP, thrice a part of the UAAP Mythical Team, and the UAAP Rookie of the Year in 2011.

However, Thirdy won one more championship than him as Kiefer only captured two UAAP crowns during his time with the Blue Eagles.

"In terms of achievement, just in college, he definitely surpassed me [by] light years. Kung achievement sa achievement lang ang labanan, talo tayo dyan," the 27-year-old Kiefer said.

It's a different story though when it comes to a one-on-one game between the two in their half court at home. That's when all those achievements are thrown out of the window - and the gloves are off.

"Pagdating sa court, hindi tayo magpapatalo. Tignan natin kung sino ang mas magaling," he said.

Still, Kiefer could only smile knowing how high Thirdy's star has risen, and how much more he could improve in the coming years.

"Ibang level na yung naabot ni Thirdy ngayon, but it's still a long way for him," he said of his 24-year-old brother. "Everybody would agree that he still has a lot to learn and still needs a lot more growing to do, but he's getting there.

"As long as he's moving forward, he'll get there."

