Teytey Teodoro faces Arnaud Noah in NBL-IBC 1v1 men's main event

THE stage is set as the National Basketball League (NBL) and the Isolation Basketball Championship (IBC) hold eight 1v1 games on Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The series starts at 3:55 p.m. with five games in the women’s division and three matches in the men’s class forming part of the launch of 1v1 games of the NBL/WNBL and IBC.

The main games will see former Philippine women's team member Allana Lim facing Snow Peñaranda in a light heavyweight clash at 7 p.m., and former Barangay Ginebra cager Teytey Teodoro facing fellow NCAA product Arnaud Noah in the men’s heavyweight at 6:35 p.m.

Jo Razalo goes up against Girly Villaflores in the heavyweight divsion at 3:55 p.m., and Jhenn Angeles and Angelica De Austria battle it out in the lightweight category at 4:25 p.m.

Raymart Amil faces Marvin Baracael to kick-off the men’s games in the welterweight at 4:55 p.m. to be followed by the collision between Jolina Go and Nicole Delos Reyes in the women’s featherweight at 5:20 p.m.

Christopher Lagrama faces Mark Tamayo in the men’s featherweight, while Sthefanie Ventura takes on Nicole Cancio in a women’s welterweight match at 6:10 p.m.

Jerry Codiñera is the men's tournament commissioner and Haydee Ong oversees the women’s division of the in the event supported by Chooks-to-Go, Anytime Fitness and Glutagence.

“It’s like having a boxing pero basketball ang laro natin so it’s going to be entertaining,” said NBL/WNBL executive vice president Rhose Montreal during the Philippine Sportswriters Association online forum last Tuesday.