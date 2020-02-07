Teytey Teodoro set for Batangas return in MPBL as Ginebra declines renewal

TEYTEY Teodoro has returned to the Batangas City Tanduay Athletics in the MPBL after a year with Barangay Ginebra in the PBA.

Athletics team official Jean Alabanza confirmed the development as Teodoro is set to return to his former team in the MPBL.

Alabanza said Teodoro will suit up for the Athletics in their match against Valenzuela on Saturday night at the Valenzuela Astrodome.

Continue reading below ↓

Teodoro was apparently not renewed by Barangay Ginebra after one season with the team. Drafted by Columbian in the 2018 draft, Teodoro was signed by Ginebra for one conference and was later renewed for the entire season.

Despite playing limited minutes, Teodoro became one of the most admired players by the Gin Kings. He was part of the Barangay Ginebra squad that captured the Governors' Cup crown.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Alabanza said Teodoro has been practicing with the Athletics for a week in preparation for Friday's game.

Teodoro was part of the Batangas City team that ruled the inaugural season of the MPBL where the Athletics beat the Muntinlupa Cagers.