Ten teams, eight schools battle for honors in Pinoyliga alumni cagefest

TEN teams from eight schools are set to see action in Pinoyliga Cup’s Inter-Alumni tournament opening on Saturday at Gatorade Hoops Gym in Mandaluyong City.

The Inter-Alumni division, providing a venue for former college basketball standouts including those who have seen action in the professional ranks, features the 40-up Division A and the 38-up Division B.

The Inter-Alumni Cup will provide former college and university players – including players who suited up in the PBA – an avenue to continue playing and carry the colors of their alma mater.

The participating teams in the 40-up Division A are Letran, San Beda, University of Santo Tomas, San Sebastian College-Recoletos and University of the East.

In the 38-up Division B, the teams are La Salle, Mapua, Aquinas and two San Beda teams.

“That’s what we want to give the participating teams, a league that can provide an opportunity for them to continue playing at a high level even if it’s recreational for our former college stars,” said Pinoyliga software developer and league founder Benny Benitez.

“Pinoyliga is a software for online statistics game available for a number of leisure basketball players. But now we’re leveling up, starting with the Inter-Alumni Cup,” he added.

Working under the theme #BalikLaro, Pinoyliga is also looking to hold a Collegiate Cup and for teams from different companies, a Corporate Cup.

