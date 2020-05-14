Kai Sotto is first international player named to NBA G League select team

AFTER much suspense, Kai Sotto finally confirmed that he's bound for the NBA G League.

In a short one-minute clip posted on his social media pages on Thursday morning, the 18-year-old center announced the groundbreaking news that will give him a chance to test his mettle in the developmental ranks.

"I spent the past year here in the States improving my skills, building my body, and gaining the confidence to play against the best basketball players around the world. Now I have to take the next big step towards my NBA dream. And I'm very proud and excited to announce that I will be joining the NBA G League select team," he said.

Sotto joins top high school recruits Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, and Fil-Am high-flyer Jalen Green in the new select team in the NBA G League, where he'll get an opportunity to further his game and move one step closer in accomplishing his goal to be the first homegrown Filipino player in the NBA.

He is the first international player to be named to the trail-blazing pathway program.

"I will be playing with some of the very best, and I'm committed to work on developing my game in a much bigger stage," he said.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to break the news late Monday (Manila time), as Sotto's camp East West Private held off giving any confirmation on the move.

The 7-foot-2 Sotto has been working out for The Skill Factory in Atlanta since last year, and this decision closes the door on his initial plans to go to Europe and shunned the offers of a number of colleges in the United States.

He becomes the third Filipino to play in the NBA G League after Japeth Aguilar and Bobby Ray Parks.

"My wish is that you continue to support me, pray for me, and hope for my success," said Sotto.

