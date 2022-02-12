Team OTE limits foe to 25, sets record for biggest winning margin

TEAM OTE stamped its class on Western Reserve Academy, 74-25, Saturday (Manila time) in Geneva, Ohio to set the record for the biggest winning margin in Overtime Elite history.

Tyler Smith was a perfect 6-of-6 from the field with his 14 points, Matt Bewley got 13 points and four rebounds, and Johned Walker had 12 points and six steals as the Tim Fanning-coached squad used a balanced attack to wrap up the 47-point mauling.

The dominant win also allowed Team OTE to sweep its League Prep games in Geneva after a come-from-behind 66-57 win over ISA Academy on Friday (Manila time).

Defense was key for the squad in this conquest as they secured seven of their 15 steals in the payoff period while also frustrating ISA to 23 miscues.

Amen Thompson anchored Team OTE in that win with 20 points, five assists, and a league-record seven steals.

Walker also had 14 points and had five steals in that game, while TJ Clark chimed in 10.

Unfortunately, Filipino guard Lebron Lopez remained absent from the team as he continues to deal with visa issues back home in Manila.

The pair of wins allowed Team OTE to 16-3, with a Pro Simulation game against Team Elite set on Tuesday at the OTE Center of Excellence in Atlanta.

