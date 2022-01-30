OSL Basketball ends Team OTE win streak at seven

TEAM OTE's late rally fell short as it saw its seven-game win run snapped with a shock 89-80 defeat to Our Saviour Lutheran on Saturday at the OTE Center for Excellence in Atlanta (Sunday, Manila time).

Johned Walker led Team OTE with 23 points on 4-of-8 shooting from deep, to go with six rebounds, six assists, and two steals, but his late spurt wasn't enough to help the Tim Fanning-squad recover from their lethargic start after finding themselves down by 20, 47-27, at the 2:17 mark of the second quarter.

Tyler Smith contributed 18 points built on three treys, while De'Vontes Cobbs got 12 points, two assists, and two steals in the stunning defeat to fall to 13-3.

Team OTE, still without Francis "Lebron" Lopez, has a 13-3 win-loss record.

Filipino guard Lebron Lopez remains away from the team due to his visa issues.

Our Saviour Lutheran drew a big game from Ghanaian forward Sadiku Ibine Ayo who produced a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Armoni Zeigler added 22 points, six boards, three dimes, and three steals, while Silas Sunday and Jaquan Sanders had 14 apiece in the win.

Team OTE will be back in action next Saturday when it plays Hillcrest Prep.

