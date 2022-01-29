Team OTE rolls to seventh straight win as Lopez remains in PH

TEAM OTE claimed its seventh straight win, a 77-52 rout of Sunrise Christian Prep on Friday at the OTE Center for Excellence in Atlanta (Saturday, Manila time) .

Matt Bewley sustained his fine play with 22 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two blocks to help the Tim Fanning-coached team stay at the top of the standings at 13-2.

Tyler Smith shot 3-of-7 from deep for his 17 points and four boards, while Amen Thompson got 14 points, eight rebounds, six steals, and two blocks in the breezy victory.

Francis 'Lebron' Lopez yet to leave for the US

Filipino guard Lebron Lopez continued to miss the action for Team OTE as he remains grounded in Manila.

Zytarious Mortle paced Sunrise Christian Prep with 15 points, and four rebounds, but turned the ball over eight times in the loss.

Team OTE will continue this Prep Challenge games tomorrow against Our Saviour Lutheran.

