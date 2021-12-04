Team OTE scores back-to-back Prep Challenge wins

TEAM OTE returned from 10-day break with an 80-57 win over Phoenix Prep PG on Frida in Phoenix.

Amen Thompson showed the way with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Matt Bewley also had 16 points and seven boards in the victory.

De'Vontes Cobbs also impressed in his Arizona homecoming as he tallied 12 points and five rebounds in the triumph.

This was an all out assault for Team OTE which used a 35-4 run to blow the game wide open, dishing out a total of 15 assists in 25 made field goals.

Francis 'Lebron' Lopez remains in Manila.

It was the second straight Prep Challenge win for the Tim Fanning-coached side as they improved to 6-1.

Filipino guard Lebron Lopez has yet to join the team as he remains in Manila.

Team OTE continues this Phoenix roadtrip on Sunday (Manila time) against Dream City Christian, which earlier bowed to Team Overtime, 82-47.

