    Basketball

    Overtime Elite routs Dream City Christian for third straight win

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    Team OTE improves its win-loss record to 8-1.

    TEAM OTE stretched its win run to three with a 72-53 rout of Dream City Christian in their Prep Challenge duel on Saturday in Phoenix (Sunday, Manila time).

    The Tim Fanning-coached OTE scored 62 points in the paint and controlled the boards, 43 to 13, with 19 on the offensive end.

    Matt Bewley led the inside attack, scoring 21 points and pulling down 14 rebounds, including 11 offensive boards as they rose to an 8-1 card.

    Tyler Smith added 10 points and eight rebounds, while Amen Thompson got 12 points and three assists.

    Lebron LopezOTE's Francis 'Lebron' Lopez has yet to leave the Philippines.

    Filipino guard Lebron Lopez continued to miss Team OTE's campaign as he remains grounded in Manila.

    The two teams face off anew on Saturday (Manila time), this time at the OTE Center of Excellence in Atlanta as the Overtime Elite teams go back to their homecourt.

