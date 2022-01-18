Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jan 18
    Basketball

    Team OTE starts year on high note as Lebron Lopez still in Manila

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Amen Thompson Overtime Elite January 2022
    Amen Thompson stuffs the stat sheet against Vertical Academy.

    OVERTIME Elite resumed its season on Tuesday (Manila time), with Team OTE scoring a big 84-76 win over Vertical Academy at the OTE Center of Excellence in Atlanta.

    Amen Thompson missed out on a triple-double with his do-it-all performance of 17 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, a steal, and a block in the squad's first Prep Challenge game of 2022.

    Lewis Duarte was also magnificent with his 15 points on 3-of-8 shooting from deep, to go with three boards, and two assists, while TJ Clark got 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

    Matt Bewley chimed in 11 points on 7-of-14 free throw shooting, on top of seven boards, as Izan Almansa had 10 points, five rebounds for the Tim Fanning-coached side.

    The win hiked Team OTE's record to 10-2, still behind the Ryan Gomes-mentored Team Overtime for the lead.

    Lebron Lopez news

    Filipino high-flyer Lebron Lopez, however, remains grounded in Manila due to visa issues and has yet to join this crew.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Vertical Academy relied on Tremayne Parker's 24 points, six rebounds, and three steals in the loss.

    Abdul Beyah chipped in 20 points on 4-of-9 shooting from distance, three boards, three steals, while DJ Dudley got 20 points on 3-of-7 clip from threes, three rebounds, and two assists.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Five-star prospect Mikey Williams did not play for Vertical Academy in this game.

      Team OTE will be back in action on Saturday (Manila time) facing Team Elite in a Pro Simulation duel.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Amen Thompson stuffs the stat sheet against Vertical Academy.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again