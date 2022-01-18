Team OTE starts year on high note as Lebron Lopez still in Manila

OVERTIME Elite resumed its season on Tuesday (Manila time), with Team OTE scoring a big 84-76 win over Vertical Academy at the OTE Center of Excellence in Atlanta.
Amen Thompson missed out on a triple-double with his do-it-all performance of 17 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, a steal, and a block in the squad's first Prep Challenge game of 2022.
Lewis Duarte was also magnificent with his 15 points on 3-of-8 shooting from deep, to go with three boards, and two assists, while TJ Clark got 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists.
Matt Bewley chimed in 11 points on 7-of-14 free throw shooting, on top of seven boards, as Izan Almansa had 10 points, five rebounds for the Tim Fanning-coached side.
The win hiked Team OTE's record to 10-2, still behind the Ryan Gomes-mentored Team Overtime for the lead.
Lebron Lopez news
Filipino high-flyer Lebron Lopez, however, remains grounded in Manila due to visa issues and has yet to join this crew.
Vertical Academy relied on Tremayne Parker's 24 points, six rebounds, and three steals in the loss.
Abdul Beyah chipped in 20 points on 4-of-9 shooting from distance, three boards, three steals, while DJ Dudley got 20 points on 3-of-7 clip from threes, three rebounds, and two assists.
Five-star prospect Mikey Williams did not play for Vertical Academy in this game.
Team OTE will be back in action on Saturday (Manila time) facing Team Elite in a Pro Simulation duel.
