OTE falls for the first time; Lebron Lopez yet to join team

MATT Bewley lit up for 24 points and 14 rebounds, but he could not stop Team OTE from tasting its first loss, shockingly bowing to Word of God Academy, 96-92, on Friday at OTE Center of Excellence in Atlanta (Saturday, Manila time) .

It was a tough setback for the Tim Fanning-coached side as they rallied back from 13 points down in the third frame and got to within three, 92-89, with 40.6 seconds left.

Unfortunately, key baskets from Word of God averted the collapse as two of the three Overtime Elite teams suffered losses in this Prep Challenge.

Johned Walker was solid anew with his 18 points, six boards, six dimes, four steals, and two blocks, while TJ Clark got 16 points and four rebounds for Team OTE.

Francis "Lebron' Lopez remains in the Philippines due to visa issues.

Team OTE seeks to bounce back against Colorado Prep, which lost to Team Overtime, 94-75 earlier in the day.

Lebron Lopez continued to miss Team OTE's games as he remains grounded in Manila.

Freddie Dilione paced Word of God Academy with a triple-double in tune of 28 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals, while Amari Collins got 25 points and seven boards in the victory.

