Team OTE nabs 5th straight win sans Lebron Lopez

TEAM OTE remained unbeaten in 2022 as it slipped past Team Elite, 64-53, in its Pro Simulation game Friday (Manila time) at the OTE Center of Excellence in Atlanta.

Amen Thompson balled out for Team OTE, pouring 14 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in his side's fifth straight victory.

Matt Bewley chipped in 12 points, eight boards, four blocks, and two dimes, Johned Walker contributed 11 points and two assists, and TJ Clark had 10 points, four assists, and four steals.

Filipino guard Lebron Lopez remained out of the team as he continues to fix his visa issues in Manila.

Trailing by nine, 47-38, entering the fourth quarter, Team OTE went to work down low and outscored Team Elite, 26-6 in that payoff period as the Tim Fanning-coached side pulled the rug under their fellow Overtime Elite crew.

Team OTE improved to an 11-2 card, while sending Team Elite down to an 8-6 record.

Bryson Warren paced Team Elite with 20 points on 4-of-7 shooting from threes, while Ausar Thompson got 14 points, six assists, five steals, and three rebounds in the loss.

Team OTE returns to action on Sunday against Team Overtime, which leads the standings at 11-1.

